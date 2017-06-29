Bonita Springs High School officials to address community concerns

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. Bonita Springs High School officials will address a myriad of concerns surrounding the developments of the new institution at a meeting Thursday morning.

The Lee County School Board agreed to move forward with plans to build the school in April on a lot at Imperial Parkway and Shangri-La Road. The location created controversy as some nearby residents believed the construction would create commotion and traffic complications.

The principal and superintendent are also expected to discuss the hiring process and programming for the school.

The district officially broke ground in March and they are hoping to open in time for the 2018-19 school year. The 76-acre campus is expected to house nearly 2,000 students.

