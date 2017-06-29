Bond raised for Lee County man accused of sexual assault

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A 42-year-old man in jail for sexual assault had his bond raised after it was discovered he targeted a second victim, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

During his hearing Thursday morning, a judge added $450,000 to Anthony Smith Jr.’s original $1 million bond with added charges of sexual battery, robbery and false imprisonment, deputies said.

Smith was arrested June 3 for allegedly dragging a girl into a vacant home and sexually assaulting her, according to deputies.

She was eventually able to escape, and ran to call 911.

Smith was later found at his home on Eland Drive and taken into custody.

His current bond is $1,450,000.