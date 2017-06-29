Arrest made in North Fort Myers homicide

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A 51-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection to the murder of a 77-year-old woman, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brett Pleasant is accused of murdering Jo Ann Leasure last week at the Parkway Apartments on Hancock Bridge Parkway.

The sheriff’s office declined to comment any further on the case, as it’s still an active investigation.

Pleasant’s mugshot isn’t immediately available.

Undersheriff Carmine Marceno gave a press conference on Pleasant’s arrest: