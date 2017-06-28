West Retta Esplanade construction to continue through August

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Construction on the West Retta Esplanade will be extended until August 31.

Crews are working to complete the Harborwalk Project, an construction initiative designed to widen sidewalks, pave the road with bricks, as well as add angled street parking and crosswalks, according to city officials. The project was supposed to conclude on July 17.

Construction will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. each day. The road will close during that time, and motorists using the West Retta Esplanade are advised to find alternate routes.