U.S. congressional members to address human trafficking in Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. U.S. congressional members will hold a bipartisan meeting Wednesday to address human trafficking in Florida.

A high volume of human trafficking cases ranked Florida third in the country after California and Texas, according to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center. Reported cases jumped 54 percent since last year.

“Human trafficking is a vile and monstrous crime against women and children,” U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Florida, said. “Unfortunately, Florida is a hub for human trafficking and that’s why our delegation needs to work together.”

The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. in Washington D.C. to discuss prevention, treatment for survivors and law enforcement’s work to crack down on the crime.

Survivors, victims and witnesses of human trafficking can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline 1-888-373-7888 for any assistance.