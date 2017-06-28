Trial to resume for Cape couple accused of child abuse, molestation

CAPE CORAL, Fla. The trial for the couple accused of abusing their adopted and foster children continued Tuesday morning.

Cape Coral residents Daniel Wayne Spurgeon, 47, and Janise Rae Spurgeon, 52 are facing multiple aggravated child abuse charges.

Cape Coral police officers testified Tuesday the foster children living in the home received separate meals from the Spurgeon’s biological children.

“They kept saying the biological kids keep their food locked up,” Cape Coral police officer Nicole Sasso said.

Daniel also faces charges of sexual assault for allegedly molesting some of the girls in the home. The judge granted the state’s motion to collect Daniel’s DNA to compare with DNA found on one of the girls.

The trial resumes at 9 a.m.