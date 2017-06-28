Trial to continue for Punta Gorda Police Chief

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. The trial for the Punta Gorda Police Chief’s involvement in the August 2016 citizens academy shooting continues Wednesday.

Chief Tom Lewis was charged with culpable negligence, a second-degree misdemeanor, following the death of retired librarian Mary Knowlton, 73 in a training exercise.

The prosecution argues Lewis was ultimately responsible for the ignored safety protocols, while the defense asserts the responsibility fell on officer Lee Coel, who did not follow through on policies when he shot and killed Knowlton in a “shoot, don’t shoot” scenario.

“As your chief of police, I accept full responsibility for the actions of my department, my officers, and the bottom line is I am 100 percent accountable,” Lewis said at a press conference following the incident.

Multiple police officers testified Wednesday they did not check Coel’s .38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver prior to the shooting.

Coel used his personal weapon loaded with live ammunition, instead of blanks, which are used in training exercises. Coel awaits his own manslaughter trial.

Lewis filed two motions in an attempt to drop the charge, but was unsuccessful.

It’s unclear if Lewis will take the stand.

Court resumes at 9 a.m.