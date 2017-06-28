‘Suspicious package’ prompts evacuations in Lehigh community

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A “suspicious package” forced the 3-hour evacuation of the Majestic Golf Course community off Homestead Road Wednesday night.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad responded to a home at 2600 Lake Vista Circle after homeowner William Williams found the package with a threatening note.

“I got home with my family and I found a strange package in front of my door, and it had a message — a hate message: ‘You need to go or we’re coming for you,'” he said. “It’s kind of scary — especially coming from work to get that. I don’t have any enemies.”

Williams and his family were later allowed to return home and will be briefed by the sheriff’s office Thursday on what the package contained.

The family moved into the neighborhood two weeks ago, Williams said, and the person who sent him the message lives nearby.

The sheriff’s office couldn’t be reached for comment.