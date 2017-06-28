Scattered storms, increasing clouds for Wednesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 92 degrees with areas of scattered storms and increasing clouds Wednesday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

A few areas of isolated rain is possible for this morning,” Devitt said. “By this afternoon and evening we will see lingering areas of rain and storms around parts of Interstate 75.”

It will be hot and humid, according to Devitt. That combination will make temperatures feel like 100 to 105 degrees for parts of Southwest Florida.

View an hourly forecast here.