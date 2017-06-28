Reward doubled for info on North Fort Myers homicide

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. The reward for information leading to the arrest of a killer was doubled Wednesday.

A company whose employees knew Jo Ann Leasure is kicking in an extra $1,000 in the hopes of finding whoever murdered the 77-year-old whose body was found last week at Parkway Apartments, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The contribution from General Elevator Solutions brings the reward up to $2,000.

“There has been an outpouring of sadness and disbelief in the days since Ms. Leasure was murdered,” Crime Stoppers Coordinator said Trish Routte said. “Her neighbors and members of her church family at Covenant Presbyterian are heartbroken at the loss of a friend who gave so much of her life to help others. Everyone who knew her is maintaining hope and faith that justice will be swiftly served.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and become eligible for the reward.

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.