North Fort Myers man claims $3.84 million lottery prize

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A 54-year-old North Fort Myers man just got very lucky — and very rich.

Jeffrey Puleski, trustee of the Puleski Family Trust, claimed a top prize in the Monopoly $5 million Florida Edition scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery said Wednesday.

The odds of winning the top prize were one in 3.8 million.

Puleski chose a $3.84 million lump sum rather than $5 million in installments over 25 years.

The Publix at 6700 Bayshore Road is also a winner — since that’s where the winning ticket was purchased, the store will receive a $10,000 prize, the Florida Lottery said.