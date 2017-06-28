Naples tops list of best U.S. beach towns

NAPLES, Fla. The beauty of the city’s beaches isn’t going unnoticed.

The personal finance website Wallethub.com named Naples the nation’s best beach town to live in for 2017. Five other Florida cities made the top 10, including Marco Island at No. 7.

Fort Myers ranked 72nd and Bonita Springs was No. 98.

The site looked at affordability weather, safety, economy and health, and quality of life to come up with its rankings.

View the entire survey here.