Many back Fort Myers hoops coach accused of shoving player

FORT MYERS, Fla. A hard foul or just part of the game?

Scott Guttery, the Fort Myers High School boys basketball coach, shoved a player to the ground during a pick up game in May. He was investigated by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and placed on administrative leave.

The player suffered a concussion as a result of the shove.

But many came to Guttery’s defense at a school board meeting Tuesday night.

“I’ve never known him to be anything other than a man of high integrity, principle, respect and compassion,” said Steven Brooks, Guttery’s long-time friend.

Guttery couldn’t be reached for comment.

Sawyer Smith, the lawyer representing the player’s family, wouldn’t confirm if a lawsuit will be filed. He called Guttery a “moron” and told him to “take your diaper off.”

The sheriff’s office dropped the case, but the school district is still investigating the case.