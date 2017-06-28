Hoops on Mission founder opens athletic facility in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. Dwayne Jackson is a man on a mission.

The 33-year-old can dribble and shoot, but his talents lie is spreading positive energy.

Jackson, who founded Hoops on Mission, a basketball training and mentorship program for children in the Dunbar neighborhood, opened the Hoops On Mission Sports Academy last week near U.S. 41 and Colonial Boulevard.

He started Hoops on Mission three years ago after two of his cousins were killed near the STARS Complex.

“I felt like God was telling me it’s time,” he said. “Being African American from Fort Myers…it would mean a lot for me to step out, leave my job of teaching and doing something positive.”

Jackson, who played basketball for Charleston Southern University and was the first in his family to graduate from college, has coached hundreds of children in both basketball and life.

“I felt like if I don’t, nobody will,” he said. “And for me having basketball, playing basketball, almost making it to the NBA but not — a lot of kids can relate to me.”

Jackson hopes the new athletic facility will bring children together from all walks of life.

“People are starting to get involved in different things and everybody’s just doing their part,” He said. “I’m gifted at basketball, so I use my gift for basketball to reach a lot of kids.”