Collier County schools lead way as district grades released

FORT MYERS, Fla. Collier County is at the head of the class.

The district’s grade jumped from a B in 2016 to an A this year, results released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Education show. All of the schools in the district received grades that were either improved or unchanged from last year.

It’s reflective of a larger statewide trend. The percentage of Florida schools earning an A or B increased to 57 percent from 46 percent, and the number of F schools in the state plummeted from 111 to 43, the Department of Education said.

Collier County was the only district in Southwest Florida to earn an A. Charlotte and Lee counties got B’s, just as they did in 2016. DeSoto, Glades and Hendry were all C districts, unchanged from last year.

Click here to download more details on the performance of each district in the state.

Click here to download a detailed school-by-school breakdown.