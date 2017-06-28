Celebrating the Fourth? Here’s where to do it in SWFL
Bonita Springs
Tuesday, July 4
9 a.m.
July 4 Parade
Riverside Park
Free
4 p.m. (fireworks at dusk)
Star Spangled Bonita
Riverside Park
Free
Cape Coral
Saturday, July 1
7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
South Cape Red, White & Brew
Cape Coral Entertainment District
$10 to $20
Tuesday, July 4
5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Red, White & Boom
Cape Coral Parkway at foot of Cape Coral Bridge
*Cape Coral Bridge and Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado Boulevard to the bridge will close at 3 a.m. on July 4.*
Free
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Rock the Dock
Fathoms Restaurant & Bar, 5785 Cape Harbour Dr., Unit 106
Free
Estero
Tuesday, July 4
7 a.m.
USA Independence Day 5k
Germain Arena
$30 to $35 per person
Fort Myers
Monday, July 3
Fort Myers Miracle fireworks
Fireworks will follow game, which starts at 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
WINK Freedom Fest
Downtown Fort Myers
Free
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
City Tavern Chili Dog Eating Competition
Event takes place during WINK Freedom Fest
Free
Fort Myers Beach
Tuesday, July 4
10 a.m.
Fourth of July parade
Estero Boulevard from Sea Grape Plaza to Times Square
Free
1 p.m.
Patriotic event
Times Square
Event includes patriotic crafts, trivia and a watermelon-eating contest.
Free
8:45 p.m.
Fourth of July fireworks
Times Square
*Matanzas Bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.*
Free
Lehigh Acres
Tuesday, July 4
5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (fireworks at dusk)
Lazy Springs Fourth of July Fireworks
Lazy Springs Recreational Park, 9591 State Road 82
$10 (free for kids 9 and under)
Naples
Tuesday, July 4
10 a.m.
Fourth of July parade
Downtown Naples (Broad Street South, Third Street South and Fifth Avenue South)
Free
4 p.m.
Independence Day Party
Sugden Regional Park, 4284 Avalon Dr.
Free
9 p.m.
Fourth of July fireworks
Naples Pier
Free
Pine Island
Tuesday, July 4
10 a.m.
Fourth of July parade
Starts at Winn Dixie on Stringfellow Road in St. James City and ends at the Fire Station Training Tower on Pine Island.
Free
Dusk
Fourth of July Fireworks
American Legion, 4106 Stringfellow Rd., St. James City.
Free
Port Charlotte
Tuesday, July 4
3 p.m.
“Of Thee I Sing” Concert & Cook-Out
First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte, 2230 Hariet St.
$10 to $25
Punta Gorda
Tuesday, July 4
11 a.m. (fireworks at 9 p.m.)
Fisherman’s Village Fourth of July Celebration and Freedom Swim
Starts at north end of U.S. 41 bridge and ends at Fisherman’s Village
Free
11 a.m. (fireworks at 9 p.m.)
4th Fest
Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit Rd.
$3 to $10
San Carlos Park
Tuesday, July 4
8:30 a.m.
Fourth of July parade
Sanibel Boulevard & U.S. 41 to Lee Road, San Carlos Boulevard East and Three Oaks Boulevard.
Free
Sanibel
Tuesday, July 4
7 a.m. to- 9 a.m.
Pancake Breakfast
Sanibel Community Church, 1740 Periwinkle Way
Free
9:30 a.m.
Independence Day Parade
Tarpon Bay Road on Periwinkle Way to Casa Ybel Road.
Free
10:30 a.m.
July 4th Celebration at Jerry’s
Jerry’s Shopping Center, 1700 Periwinkle Way
Free
Noon
San-Cap Optimist Club’s 38th Annual Road Rally
Timbers Restaurant, 703 Tarpon Bay Rd.
Free
7:30 p.m.
Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise
Cruise departs from Port Sanibel Marina
$59
9 p.m.
Fourth of July fireworks
Best viewing from the Sanibel Causeway Islands and the Bayside of Sanibel.
Free