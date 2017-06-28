Celebrating the Fourth? Here’s where to do it in SWFL

Bonita Springs

Tuesday, July 4

9 a.m.

July 4 Parade

Riverside Park

Free

4 p.m. (fireworks at dusk)

Star Spangled Bonita

Riverside Park

Free

Cape Coral

Saturday, July 1

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

South Cape Red, White & Brew

Cape Coral Entertainment District

$10 to $20

Tuesday, July 4

5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Red, White & Boom

Cape Coral Parkway at foot of Cape Coral Bridge

*Cape Coral Bridge and Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado Boulevard to the bridge will close at 3 a.m. on July 4.*

Free

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Rock the Dock

Fathoms Restaurant & Bar, 5785 Cape Harbour Dr., Unit 106

Free

Estero

Tuesday, July 4

7 a.m.

USA Independence Day 5k

Germain Arena

$30 to $35 per person

Fort Myers

Monday, July 3

Fort Myers Miracle fireworks

Fireworks will follow game, which starts at 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WINK Freedom Fest

Downtown Fort Myers

Free

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

City Tavern Chili Dog Eating Competition

Event takes place during WINK Freedom Fest

Free

Fort Myers Beach

Tuesday, July 4

10 a.m.

Fourth of July parade

Estero Boulevard from Sea Grape Plaza to Times Square

Free

1 p.m.

Patriotic event

Times Square

Event includes patriotic crafts, trivia and a watermelon-eating contest.

Free

8:45 p.m.

Fourth of July fireworks

Times Square

*Matanzas Bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.*

Free

Lehigh Acres

Tuesday, July 4

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (fireworks at dusk)

Lazy Springs Fourth of July Fireworks

Lazy Springs Recreational Park, 9591 State Road 82

$10 (free for kids 9 and under)

Naples

Tuesday, July 4

10 a.m.

Fourth of July parade

Downtown Naples (Broad Street South, Third Street South and Fifth Avenue South)

Free

4 p.m.

Independence Day Party

Sugden Regional Park, 4284 Avalon Dr.

Free

9 p.m.

Fourth of July fireworks

Naples Pier

Free

Pine Island

Tuesday, July 4

10 a.m.

Fourth of July parade

Starts at Winn Dixie on Stringfellow Road in St. James City and ends at the Fire Station Training Tower on Pine Island.

Free

Dusk

Fourth of July Fireworks

American Legion, 4106 Stringfellow Rd., St. James City.

Free

Port Charlotte

Tuesday, July 4

3 p.m.

“Of Thee I Sing” Concert & Cook-Out

First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte, 2230 Hariet St.

$10 to $25

Punta Gorda

Tuesday, July 4

11 a.m. (fireworks at 9 p.m.)

Fisherman’s Village Fourth of July Celebration and Freedom Swim

Starts at north end of U.S. 41 bridge and ends at Fisherman’s Village

Free

11 a.m. (fireworks at 9 p.m.)

4th Fest

Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit Rd.

$3 to $10

San Carlos Park

Tuesday, July 4

8:30 a.m.

Fourth of July parade

Sanibel Boulevard & U.S. 41 to Lee Road, San Carlos Boulevard East and Three Oaks Boulevard.

Free

Sanibel

Tuesday, July 4

7 a.m. to- 9 a.m.

Pancake Breakfast

Sanibel Community Church, 1740 Periwinkle Way

Free

9:30 a.m.

Independence Day Parade

Tarpon Bay Road on Periwinkle Way to Casa Ybel Road.

Free

10:30 a.m.

July 4th Celebration at Jerry’s

Jerry’s Shopping Center, 1700 Periwinkle Way

Free

Noon

San-Cap Optimist Club’s 38th Annual Road Rally

Timbers Restaurant, 703 Tarpon Bay Rd.

Free

7:30 p.m.

Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise

Cruise departs from Port Sanibel Marina

$59

9 p.m.

Fourth of July fireworks

Best viewing from the Sanibel Causeway Islands and the Bayside of Sanibel.

Free