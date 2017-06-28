Cape Coral police warn about mobile mechanic scam

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A mechanic impersonator is making his way around the city, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The suspect approaches a potential victim in a parking lot, claiming there is brake fluid on the ground under their vehicle. He identifies himself as a mechanic and gets under the vehicle, police said.

He loosens the brake line and has the victim step on the brakes, causing the pedal to go to the floor, police said. He tells his victim he can fix the issue and gets a $3 bottle of brake fluid, tightens the brake-line cap, replaces the fluid, and is given “money for his troubles,” according to police.

The suspect is believed to be driving a black four-door Nissan with the Florida tag 2819QD.

Those who were approached by him are asked to file a report with the police department and have their vehicle professionally inspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.capecops.com/tips, text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637), or contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).