Cape Coral child abuse hearing ends without key decision

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A three-day hearing ended with no answer on whether statements from children whom a couple is accused of abusing can be used in trial.

Cape Coral residents Daniel Wayne Spurgeon, 48, and Janise Rae Spurgeon, 53, are facing multiple aggravated child abuse charges.

More than a dozen people testified during the hearing this week, including police officers, child advocates and the children. A decision on the children’s statements will be made at a later date, an attorney for the Spurgeons said.

Daniel Wayne Spurgeon also faces charges of sexual assault for allegedly molesting some of the girls in the home. The judge granted the state’s motion to collect his DNA to compare with DNA found on one of the girls.