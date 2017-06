NAPLES, Fla. A large yacht caught fire near Crayton Cove on Tuesday afternoon, the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District said.

The fire began at approximately 12:50 p.m. at the 600 block of 14th Avenue South, but it was quickly extinguished, fire officials said.

The circumstances leading up to the fire and whether anyone was injured are unclear at this time.

No further information was immediately available.