Trial continues for Punta Gorda Police Chief

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. The trial for the Punta Gorda Police Department chief’s involvement in the 2016 citizens academy shooting continued Tuesday morning.

Chief Tom Lewis is facing a culpable negligence charge following the death of retired librarian Mary Knowlton, 73. She was shot and killed by officer Lee Coel last August in a “shoot, don’t shoot” scenario. Coel awaits his own manslaughter trial.

Knowlton’s widower took the stand and testified Monday and was unaware of his wife’s personal knowledge of weapons leading up to the deadly incident.

“I don’t know for sure, but she never owned one or never had any interest in having one,” he said.

John Wright testified to Lewis’ response to the incident, calling Lewis “visibly shocked.”

Prosecutors argue the safety policies should have been enforced more strictly by Lewis.

Coel used his own weapon, which was loaded with live ammunition, and not the blanks typically used in training exercises. This was a policy changed by Lewis following the shooting.

However, the defense asserts the proper protocol was implemented, but not executed efficiently.

“What Lee Coel did, the evidence is going to show you, is that he defeated, he defeated, the entire safety check process,” Romine said.

Lewis had previously attempted to file motions to drop the charge in the days leading up to the trial, but was unsuccessful, according to court findings.