Suspected Lehigh Acres human trafficking victim found in Indiana

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A 14-year-old girl, believed to be a victim of human trafficking, was found in Indiana with several other missing children, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The victim, who had been missing since Saturday, had left the state, and was later found in Indiana in a vehicle with several other children “who also appeared to be victims of human trafficking,” according to deputies.

A missing child alert was issued, but it did not meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert, deputies said.

Deputies were called to a home Saturday on the 800 block of Chipley Street East in reference to a missing child.

The victim had moved to the U.S. from Guatemala last week, and did not speak english, the family said to deputies.

After several attempts, the family was able to make contact with the victim once, and told deputies the victim was in a vehicle with a woman who was taking her to someone who could provide employment so she could repay her family for bringing her to the U.S., according to a press release.

Following the initial call, the sheriff’s office Major Crimes Unit and Fugitive Warrants Unit coordinated with the U.S. Marshal Service and Homeland Security Investigations to find the victim, according to deputies.

It’s unclear when she was found, but officials are working to return the victim to her family, according to deputies.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made or charges filed.