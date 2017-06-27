Monroe County officials to consider toll for Florida Keys highway

MIAMI (AP) Local officials in the Florida Keys are launching a study into whether a toll could be placed on the highway that connects the chain of islands to the Florida mainland.

The Miami Herald reported Sunday that Monroe County Commissioners have endorsed a resolution calling for a study. The resolution says the tolls would apply to non-residents only.

U.S. 1 is the primary road that runs from the peninsula all the way to Key West.

One county commissioner said the idea of putting a toll on U.S. 1 has been around for 30 years. The paper reported some residents and businesses are fearful tolls could scare away tourists.

Supporters, however, say a toll could ease traffic problems and that the money could be used to take care of environmental concerns.