Lehigh mom accused of neglecting child with gunshot wound

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 23-year old mother accused of neglecting a young child with a gunshot wound was arrested Monday, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

Shanquisha Lashay Upshaw, of Lehigh Acres, and her 4-year-old daughter were staying with a friend on the 2000 block of Pauldo Street when the child accidentally shot herself in the leg, police said.

Upshaw knew there was a gun in the home and that it was not properly secured, police said. Upshaw told friends and family the child had injured her knee while playing at a park.

Upshaw agreed to turn the child over to her father about two weeks after the shooting, police said. The father took the child to Lee Memorial Hospital after a family member noticed she was limping and in severe pain.

An investigation and X-rays showed the girl was suffering from a gunshot wound and still had the bullet in her right foot, police said. The shooting took place sometime between May 31 and June 7, investigators believe.

Upshaw, who remains at the Lee County Jail, is facing charges of neglect to a child with great bodily harm. Her bond is set at $10,000.

She is scheduled to appear in court on July 31.