Lee school board pulls charter for Goodwill L.I.F.E. Academy

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Lee County school board voted unanimously Tuesday to pull the charter for the Goodwill L.I.F.E. Academy.

The charter school on 5100 Tice St., funded by Goodwill Industries for students with intellectual disabilities, was suffering from financial troubles. Goodwill decided to close the school a few weeks ago, but said it might consider reopening if money was raised by month’s end.

No further information is immediately available.