Golisano Children’s Museum hosts event for kids with sensory disabilities

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. The loudest part of the day is also the end of the day.

But on this particular Tuesday night, the quiet is a welcome sound for some children.

The Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples hosted Sensory Night, a special event that caters to children on the autism spectrum or who have other sensory disabilities.

“Having an experience like this opens up the experience to kids who may not normally come,” said Beth Hausewert, the museum’s director of Play and Learning.

The museum staff creates a blank slate by turning off anything that could create excessive noise or intense visuals so the children are free to explore in a more comfortable environment.

Melissa Lextock, a mother of two boys, one of which has visual and auditory processing issues, believes this is exactly what her family needs.

“My son has made a lot of friends he looks for on this specific night,” she said, adding the

The event provides an opportunity for parents to connect, Lextock said, as well as share their resources and experiences.

The museum hosts Sensory Night every fourth Tuesday of the month from 5 to 7 p.m.