Fellow pilot confident in flyer who crashed into Chico’s day care

FORT MYERS, Fla. A pilot with 22 years of flying experience says he has full trust in the man who crashed a single-engine plane into the day care at Chico’s headquarters on Saturday.

“I’ve known Tony for probably 20 plus years and he’s an excellent pilot,” Jay Barr said. “I would hop in this plane tomorrow and go flying with him.”

Pilot Anthony Greco Jr. was injured and passenger Marc Scott was killed in the wreck. Barr, who has spoken with Greco since the crash, described him as shaken up.

“It’s hard to say what happened, and I don’t want to speculate until they do their examination,” Barr said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash over a period of 10-14 days. Greco is the president of the Fort Myers Flying Club, which has grounded its planes until precautionary inspections take place.

Barr believes there wasn’t much Greco could have done to avoid the day care, which was empty at the time of the crash.

“I kept thinking when it happened, ‘Man, I would’ve landed on Metro (Parkway), but when I took off Sunday and looked, I thought, ‘Wow, this really is bad.'”