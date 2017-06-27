Drowning prevention

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Living in southwest Florida, we are surrounded by opportunities to enjoy the water, swimming pools, beautiful beaches and fun on boats. But safety must come first, especially when it comes to kids.

Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death among kids ages one to four and the third leading cause among kids 19 and younger.

Brenda Hernandez, a child advocate at Golisano Children’s Hospital, joined us in the studio with some tips on keeping kids safe near the water.