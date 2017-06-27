5-vehicle crash blocks portion of I-75 in Charlotte County

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A five-vehicle crash shut down two northbound lanes of Interstate 75 Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened around 5:17 a.m. at mile marker 151, according to a Charlotte County Fire and Emergency Medical Services official. A tractor trailer and an overturned utility trailer were among the vehicles involved.

Northbound traffic is moving in the left lane, but the center and right lanes are closed, according to the FHP.

Two people were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital in stable condition, and one person was taken to Bayfront Health Punta Gorda in stable condition, a Charlotte County Fire and EMS official said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear.

No further information was immediately available.