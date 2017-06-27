Cape couple accused of child abuse, molestation to appear in court

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A couple accused of abusing their foster and adopted children are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Cape Coral residents Daniel Wayne Spurgeon, 47, and Janise Rae Spurgeon, 52, were arrested in July 2016 after three of their 10 children managed to escape and find help from someone at a nearby restaurant.

The children were extremely intoxicated when they were found and said their father had given them alcohol, according to a police report.

The couple is facing multiple charges of aggravated child abuse. Daniel is also facing a sexual assault charge for allegedly molesting some of the children.

All of the children remain in protective custody.

WINK News reporter Michelle Kingston is tweeting live from the court room.