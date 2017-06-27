Brevard County brush fire scorches 2,500-acres; I-95 reopens

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. (WKMG) Wind pushed smoke from a 2,500-acre brush fire toward Interstate 95 in Brevard County, prompting the Florida High Patrol to close the highway Tuesday morning.

Troopers shut down a six-mile stretch of the entire interstate from Fiske Boulevard and State Road 520 near Rockledge. All lanes later reopened.

Motorists should continue to use caution in the area, officials said.

Traffic and fire officials started monitoring the fast-growing marsh fire, sparked by lightning, on Monday.

Authorities said Monday that they plan to allow the fire to burn out on its own.

The fire was first spotted about 3:15 p.m. Monday and was located just off Tucker Road with heavy fuel in the area west of Central Brevard. It is south of S.R. 520 and west of I-95.

No homes or other structures were in danger.

Northbound lanes now back open along I-95 where brush fire continues to burn. pic.twitter.com/qxIQ0KKESE — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) June 27, 2017