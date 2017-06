FORT MYERS, Fla. Junior golfers can work on their trajectory and distance this summer at the Summer Junior Golf Academy.

Clinics take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday through July 31 at Alico Family Golf on 16300 Lee Road. The cost is $35 for children ages 5 to 16.

For more information, visit the golf academy’s website.