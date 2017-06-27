Aggressive bees kill dog as Boca Raton family watches

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) A swarm of bees swarmed and killed a 45-pound dog as a terrified family watched from inside their home.

Debbie Leonard tells WPTV that her teenage children let the family dog Delilah out into their Boca Raton backyard last Wednesday. When the bees swarmed Delilah, Leonard says her children were afraid to open the door because of the number of bees outside.

Daughter Rebecca Leonard said through tears that Delilah was “jumping up at the door handle and chewing on it, trying to get us to open the door.”

The Leonards say hundreds of bees swarmed the dog.

They took her to a veterinarian, where they found she’d been stung over 100 times. Delilah died in Rebecca Leonard’s arms.

Debbie Leonard says a beekeeper found a feral beehive in a tree.