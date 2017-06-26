Victim identified in deadly Metro Parkway plane crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. The victim involved in a plane crash Saturday on Metro Parkway has been identified, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Marc Scott, 37, was a passenger in the plane that crashed into Chico’s Daycare Saturday on Metro Parkway, according to deputies.

The pilot, Anthony Greco Jr., president of the Fort Myers Flying Club, managed to get out of the plane just minutes before it burst into flames. Following the crash, he was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, but was not listed as a patient as of Sunday night.

A Piper PA-28-181 aircraft crashed into the structure around 8 a.m. Saturday following takeoff from Page Field and officials said. The building sustained significant damage.

The day care center remained closed Monday, while Chico’s headquarters was open. Parents reliant on child care are able to work from home until further notice.

No one was inside the structure at the time of the plane crash.

The National Transportation Security Board removed portions of the wreckage to be taken to a salvage facility in Jacksonville. The comprehensive investigation is expected to take between 10 to 14 days.