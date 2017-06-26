Trial to begin for Punta Gorda chief

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. The trial for a high ranking member of the Punta Gorda Police Department will begin Monday morning.

Police Chief Tom Lewis was charged with charged with second-degree misdemeanor culpable negligence, in the first trial following the death of Mary Knowlton, 73, at a citizens academy training class. He is on paid administrative leave.

A six-person jury with two alternates was narrowed from the field of 100 potential jurors on Friday. However, the nature of the high-profile case proved a lengthy and difficult process to find an impartial jury.

Officer Lee Coel was fired after shooting and killing Knowlton during the training exercise. He was charged with first-degree manslaughter and will appear in court for his trial in several months.