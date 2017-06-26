Overturned cement truck snarls El Jobean Road

EL JOBEAN, Fla. An overturned cement truck is tying up westbound traffic on El Jobean Road, Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokeswoman Dee Hawkins-Garland said Monday.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area of the crash at the foot of the El Jobean Bridge, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said. One lane remains open, but a temporary closure is expected as crews tend to the scene.

The driver was hurt and flown to a hospital, Hawkins-Garland said. The driver’s condition is unclear.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived on scene shortly after 2 p.m., Hawkins-Garland said.