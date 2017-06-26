Man accused of shooting Sanibel officer removed from court

FORT MYERS, Fla. The man accused of shooting a Sanibel police officer in November was kicked out of court Monday after causing a commotion.

Jon Hay, who is charged with attempted first-degree murder on a law enforcement officer, began to lash out at his lawyer during a competency hearing.

“Don’t talk to me,” Hay said. “I don’t want you as my counsel. All I wanted was a ‘Nelson hearing.’ That’s all I wanted.”

A “Nelson” hearing is one regarding a defendant’s wish to remove a court-appointed lawyer.

Judge Bruce Kyle ordered officers to remove Hay from the courtroom. Hay is scheduled to appear in court again next month.