Malware goes after financial info of Android users

NEW YORK Hackers are again targeting Android users with a form of malware that goes after their financial information.

The latest variant of the Marcher Android malware is disguised as an Adobe Flash update, the cloud security company Zscaler reported.

Users are prompted by a message saying the device’s Flash player is out of date, and the malware places a file named “Adobe_Flash_2016.apk” on the device. The malware will also guide the user to disable security and allow third-party apps to install.

Less than 20 percent of antivirus scanners detected the new variant, Zscaler said.

