Gov. Scott signs bill named for fallen Fort Myers High student

FORT MYERS, Fla. The legacy of a Fort Myers High School student killed while boarding a school bus will live on in stiffer penalties Gov. Rick Scott signed into law Monday.

The Cameron Mayhew Act, named after the 16-year-old student who died in June 2016, subjects drivers who don’t stop for school buses to a fine of $1,500, strips them of their driver’s license for a year and forces them to serve 120 community service hours in a trauma center or hospital.

Zachary Treinin, the driver who hit Cameron Mayhew, was fined $1,000, had his license suspended for six months and was required to take a driving class.

The bill passed the Florida Senate on May 2, 11 months to the day after the collision.