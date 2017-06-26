5-vehicle crash creates backups on Pine Ridge Road in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. A five-vehicle crash caused backups Monday morning on Pine Ridge Road, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

There are significant delays westbound on Pine Ridge Road from Logan Boulevard to Interstate 75, according to deputies.

The wreck happened around 8 a.m. in front of the Vineyards Publix shopping center near the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and Napa Boulevard, deputies said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash and extent of injuries is unclear.

No further information was immediately available.