1 in custody after vehicle hits LCSO deputy in Tice

FORT MYERS, Fla. One person is in custody after a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy was hit by a vehicle early Monday morning on Palm Beach Boulevard, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Palm Beach Boulevard and New York Drive in Tice when “a vehicle made contact with one of our deputies,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Following the incident, the deputy was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, deputies said. The incident was isolated in nature, and there is no threat to the community.

The incident is under investigation, according to deputies.

The suspect and vehicle identification is unclear.

No further information was immediately available.