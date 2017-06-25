Tim Tebow likely to play in Fort Myers this week

FORT MYERS, Fla. Quarterback-turned-outfielder Tim Tebow will likely play baseball against the Fort Myers Miracle this week.

New York Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson announced Tebow will play his final game Sunday as a low-Class A Columbia Fireflies outfielder. The 29-year-old is being promoted to the Mets’ high-Class A affiliate in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

The St. Lucie Mets begin a four-game series at Fort Myers at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Heading into Sunday’s game against Kannapolis, Tebow appeared in 63 games and compiled a .222 batting average. He hit three home runs, including one on his first at-bat in April.

The two-time national champion with the Florida Gators and former NFL quarterback signed with the Mets organization last September.

Fireflies president John Katz says Tebow’s made a “tremendous impact” on the team and wished him the best “as he continues his journey to Citi Field.”

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.