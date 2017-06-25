Sebring woman, 22, killed in Highlands County crash

SEBRING, Fla. One person died in a crash early Saturday morning on State Road 17, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Alyssa Kay Vice, 22, of Sebring, was killed when a 2017 Maserati GHIBLI hit a wooden utility pole, a phone junction box and finally overturned around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 17 and San Juan Avenue, according to the FHP.

Samuel Joseph Tucker, 22, of Lorida, was driving the Maserati on State Road 17 approaching a curve, when he drifted onto the east grass shoulder, State troopers said. Tucker then crossed San Juan Avenue and struck a utility pole and a phone junction box.

The Maserati continued along the grassy shoulder where it struck a portion of a chain linked fence and overturned, according to State troopers.

Tucker was flown to Lakeland Regional Hospital with minor injuries, State troopers said. Tucker’s passenger, Vice, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Tucker and Vice were wearing seat belts, but it’s unclear if alcohol was involved in the crash, according to State troopers. The crash is under investigation.