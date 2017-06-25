Lehigh Acres man, 44, succumbs to injuries from Punta Gorda I-75 crash

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. One person succumbed to their injuries Saturday from a crash involving 16 people on June 1 on Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Joseph Migot Turtulien, 44, of Lehigh Acres, was killed when his Ford F-250 overturned at mile marker 164, according to the FHP. He was driving with five people in the cab and 10 people in the bed of the truck when a large white truck then switched lanes in front of the Ford.

Turtulien tried to slow down and steer left as the Ford approached the other truck at a high rate of speed, State troopers said. He then drove onto the center grassy median and attempted to steer back onto the road.

Turtulien then swerved across multiple lanes and hit the median, which caused the vehicle to overturn and eject the passengers from the bed of the Ford, according to State troopers.

The crash sent seven people to various hospitals with serious injuries, while nine people suffered minor industries.

The crash remains under investigation.