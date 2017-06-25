Golden Gate woman arrested, faces animal cruelty charge

GOLDEN GATE, Fla. A 39-year-old woman was arrested Friday after a dog was found without food or clean water at her home, the sheriff’s office said.

Militza Pacheco Torres, 39, of the 5100 block of 32nd Avenue Southwest, faces an animal cruelty charge. A deputy found a chihuahua missing patches of fur with red, inflamed skin and insects swarming around it, the sheriff’s office said.

One bowl set out for the dog had an inch of water with a film of slime at the bottom, the sheriff’s office said. The other had only dried food stuck to the sides and edge of it. A container with what appeared to be dried refried beans stuck to it was nearby.

The scene was consistent with photos a complainant had shown deputies, the sheriff’s office said. In the photos, the water bowl had a trace of water tinted light green, along with bugs and other debris in it.

A county Domestic Animal Services official who visited the home said it appeared consistent with animal cruelty, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pacheco Torres told a deputy she had placed the dog in the care of her 15-year-old daughter, the sheriff’s office said.

The dog, named Geila, was taken to an emergency pet hospital. Its condition is unclear.

Pacheco Torres remains in custody on a $10,000 bond.