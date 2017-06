NAPLES, Fla. A natural gas leak Sunday night prompted the closure of stores near U.S. 41 and Neapolitan Way, the Naples Police Department said.

Neapolitan Way is shut down between U.S. 41 and West Boulevard, police said.

A Publix and a Walgreens were among the stores that closed, according to police.

No one was hurt, police said.

The cause of the leak is unclear.

No further information was immediately available.