Taylor Road reopens following deadly crash in Charlotte County

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A portion of Taylor Road reopened Sunday afternoon following a deadly crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened at around 11:38 a.m. at the intersection of Knights Drive and Taylor Road, according to the FHP.

The closure went in both directions from Jones Loop Road to Knights Drive, State troopers said. The road reopened just before 2 p.m.

Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.

The circumstances leading up to the crash, vehicles involved and additional injuries and fatalities were unclear.

No further information was immediately available.