‘She’s fighting for her life’: Teen mom in coma after road rage shooting

MIAMI (CBS) A road rage shooting has left a teenage mother of two in critical condition at a local hospital, CBS Miami reports.

“She really didn’t deserve this,” said Lazaro Sanchez.

His sister, Alyssa Sanchez, was shot in the head in what police are calling a road rage incident.

Police say her boyfriend got into an argument with strangers on Monday when the shooting occurred.

“They were on their way home to his mom’s house. They got in to a discussion with another car. I’m not entirely sure what it was,” said Lazaro Sanchez.

Whatever was discussed ended with bullets flying. One of the shots hit Alyssa Sanchez in the head — and she was the only person struck. The 19-year-old mother is now in a medically induced coma at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“Shots rang out. The boyfriend who was driving ducked. My sister ended up turning and facing the car, and that’s how she got hit in the head,” explained Lazaro Sanchez.

She lost the father of her two children to gun violence a year ago.

“A very good mother, very family oriented,” her brother said. “She is always calling everyone and making sure they are OK.”

Her brother is pleading for help, hoping the shooter is found.

“My sister is just 19 years old. She has two kids. The kids already lost their father. She has a long life ahead of her, and she’s fighting for her life,” he said.

Alyssa Sanchez underwent brain surgery on Tuesday. Her brother has created a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills.

“All the support is tremendous. I never thought that I would have support from people that I don’t even know,” said Lazaro Sanchez.

Police are urging the public to come forward with any information regarding the shooting.