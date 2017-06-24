Runaway Texas teen, fugitive possibly heading to Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a B.O.L.O., or be on the look out, Saturday for a couple that may be heading to the area.

Stormie Clemmer, 15, ran away from her Alpine, Texas home Thursday with her boyfriend, 20-year-old Andrew Akers. The pair is believed to be traveling in a a black 2000 Ford Ranger extended cab pickup truck with a temporary Ohio license plate, the FDLE said.

The truck has fender flares and five spoke chrome ribs.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Akers.

Anyone with information on Clemmer’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Brewster County Texas Sheriff’s Office at 432-837-3488.