Plane crashes into Chico’s Daycare on Metro Parkway

FORT MYERS, Fla. A plane crashed into Chico’s Daycare Saturday morning, Lee County Port Authority spokeswoman Victoria Moreland said.

The plane crashed at around 8:00 a.m. on 11215 Metro Parkway during takeoff from Page Field, officials said.

No one was inside of the daycare at the time of the crash and there is significant damage to the building, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash, officials said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live at the scene:

WINK News reporter Chaning Frampton shared a video from a viewer on scene on Twitter: