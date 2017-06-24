Jonathan Isaac grows into NBA-caliber player

FORT MYERS, Fla. Things have changed a lot for Jonathan Isaac within the last four years.

Isaac was drafted in the first round by the Orlando Magic as the sixth overall pick.

But when he played at Barron Collier High School in Naples, he oftentimes questioned if he’d make it to the NBA.

Isaac suffered some pain in his foot and when he went to the doctor, he was told his growth plates were wide open and he’d most likely be 7 feet tall.

“I didn’t believe it, so I was really skeptical when he told me my growth places were wide open and I was going to be 7-foot-1,” he said. “I almost walked out. I never thought it would get to this point — you know — I though it was going to be one of those players who was just tall for nothing and now I’m here and being tall has expanded my game.”

Isaac’s main priority heading into his rookie season is to gain some weight.

“I don’t want to rush into just packing on weight,” he said. “I want to focus on getting stronger and getting my body stronger and doing the right thing.”